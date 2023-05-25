Wichita man sentenced for crash that injured former courthouse police officer

A judge handed down a more than 10-year prison sentence for a 49-year-old man who crashed into a motorcycle rider on west Kellogg, causing an injury so severe that the motorcyclist lost his leg.

Ricardo Trevizo, of Wichita, was driving drunk and fleeing law enforcement on Oct. 9, 2021, when he rear-ended Humberto Antonio Estrada’s motorcycle with a Chevy Tahoe.

Estrada, a former member of the Sedgwick County Courthouse Police Department, had to have his left leg amputated below the knee, an affidavit released by the court says.

Trevizo was being chased by Kingman County Sheriff’s Office deputies when he crossed county lines on eastbound U.S. 54 at speeds of 100 mph and up, the affidavit says. Law enforcement tried to stop Trevizo with road spikes going into Goddard, but he sped through them, according to the document.

Trevizo slammed into the back of Estrada’s motorcycle at about 11:45 p.m. while Estrada was waiting at the intersection of Kellogg and 119th, knocking the motorcycle and Estrada to the ground. A deputy applied two tourniquets to Estrada’s injured leg until medical services staff showed up to take him to a Wichita hospital for treatment, the affidavit says.

Authorities arrested Trevizo on site; he had bloodshot and watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and “admitted to having drank five beers around two hours prior to the point of the traffic collision,” the affidavit says. A test measured his blood-alcohol level at .193, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Kansas, the affidavit says.

Trevizo was also driving on a suspended license that night, according to the affidavit. He also had two prior convictions for driving under the influence, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday announcing Trevizo’s 122-month sentence.

Prosecutors charged Trevizo last September with five crimes, to which he pleaded not guilty: two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of driving while suspended.

He pleaded guilty in April to one amended count of aggravated battery while driving under the influence. The rest of the charges were dismissed, court records show. Trevizo agreed to serve a prison sentence and pay $15,961.75 in restitution to Estrada to cover his unpaid expenses, but he had the ability to argue details of his prison stay and also about his ability to pay, his plea agreement says.

His lawyer, in a written motion, asked that Trevizo serve the 122-month sentence concurrently with a sentence he received in Kingman County for his conduct leading up to the crash. Charging him in two counties, the lawyer wrote, was unfair and subjected Trevizo to harsher penalties when “the charges could have been brought in a single complaint.”

Judge James Fleetwood imposed the sentence, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said.