Wichita man sentenced for crash that killed 70-year-old day care worker in Park City

A 27-year-old Wichita man has been ordered to serve a year in jail with authorized work release, plus pay more than $10,000 in restitution and a $2,500 fine for the traffic death of a Park City woman in 2022.

Dalton Jones pleaded guilty in January to one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide in the Oct. 27, 2022, death of 70-year-old Paula McKinney in Park City. Jones was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. He was sentenced Friday by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Court records say Jones was driving a Chevrolet Impala eastbound in the 900 block of east 53rd Street North when he slammed into McKinney’s Ford Focus while she was turning left into a Jump Start gas station parking lot just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2022. The records say Jones was traveling at more than 80 miles per hour — twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph — at the time and may have been headed to work for his 6 o’clock shift.

McKinney died at a Wichita hospital less than an hour after the crash, court records say. Her obituary described her as a longtime day care and school dietary aid and cook who “loved working with children.” She fed and cared for babies and gave tours to parents at All About Kids Daycare until her death, the obituary says.

The $10,832.97 in restitution will go to McKinney’s husband of 35 years, Gregory McKinney, for unpaid funeral and counseling expenses, according to Dillon and court records.

A former Park City police sergeant, Christopher Shields, lost his law enforcement license last May following allegations he failed to properly investigate the crash and lied about it. According to a May 22, 2023, revocation order from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, Shields had tow trucks remove the vehicles from the crash scene instead of ordering that measurements related to the collision be taken — even though another officer told him McKinney’s medical condition had worsened, from serious to critical.

The police department’s procedure requires officers to take those measurements if a crash victim is in critical or worse condition, The Eagle previously reported.

Shields, who was acting in a supervisory capacity at the time, took no steps to verify the change and then told a police captain and other officers he wasn’t aware of it until after he cleared the scene and was back at the police station, the revocation order says.

Other law enforcement officers later photographed and gathered other information from the crashed vehicles at an impound lot to help them recreate the collision so they could figure out what had happened, including how fast Jones was driving, a probable cause affidavit released in Jones’ case says.