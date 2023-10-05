Wichita man sentenced in fatal shooting of man who accused him of stealing scooter

A Wichita man has been sentenced to serve 10 years, three months in prison in the fatal shooting of a man who accused him of stealing a scooter.

Angel Pedro Lara, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to the second-degree reckless murder of 31-year-old Chance Martin of Wichita, who was shot in the middle of a Planeview neighborhood street around 7 p.m. on May 10.

Police have said Lara and his brother drove around the southeast Wichita neighborhood looking for Martin after Martin confronted Lara about his missing scooter.

Lara told police he shot Martin once in the chest out of anger after Martin and his brother traded punches in the street, according to an affidavit released by the court. Martin died at Wesley Medical Center around 40 minutes later.

Police arrested Lara at a house about four miles away from the crime scene, near Rutan and Sunnybrook streets.

On Thursday, District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced Lara to 123 months, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

“When he’s released, he must register as a violent offender for the rest of his life,” Dillon said.

Angel P. Lara at the time of his May 2023 arrest Courtesy/Sedgwick County Jail