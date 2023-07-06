Wichita man sentenced in killing where victim beaten, bound and left to die in trunk

A Sedgwick County judge on Thursday ordered a Wichita man to serve 20 years, 7 months in prison for his role in the brutal murder of a 47-year-old man who was severely beaten and left to die in a car trunk, according to a spokeswoman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew R. Small, 38, pleaded no contest on May 17 to kidnapping and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and, in exchange, had other charges, including a count of first-degree murder, dismissed, court records show. He was prosecuted in connection with the killing of Roy Hayden of Wichita, who was hit in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked on July 1 or 2, 2020, during an assault at 840 S. San Pablo that lasted as many as eight hours.

The attack, which took place at Small’s apartment, was reportedly tied to drugs and happened after Hayden refused to submit to a sex act and follow other orders to prove he wasn’t a cop, an arrest affidavit says witnesses told police.

The coroner’s office determined Hayden died from asphyxiation. After the beating, his attackers bound him and shoved him in the trunk of a Volvo that was later abandoned in the 1500 block of North Broadway. Police found the car four days after the attack, after a witness reported the killing.

Hayden’s legs were bound with a bungee cord, he had multiple garbage bags over his head and a dog leash, pillowcase and duct or electrical tape around his neck, according to the affidavit.

Of the others involved in Hayden’s death:

Lawrence D. Bailey, 36, pleaded no contest on June 5 to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, aggravated battery and kidnapping. He is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 25.

Ariana Cook, 23, is serving a more than 15-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping.

Jose Garcia-Martinez, 22, is serving 25 years to life in prison plus 13 months after a jury convicted him of first-degree felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

Carlos Saldana-Delgado pleaded guilty in 2021 to kidnapping and aggravated battery. His sentencing is pending.

Small, on Thursday, was also sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for possessing cocaine and illegal possession a firearm in February 2020, according to DA’s Office spokeswoman Kristin Johnson. He’ll serve that sentence consecutive to the prison term he received in connection with Hayden’s death, Johnson said.