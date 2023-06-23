Wichita man sentenced to more than 100 years for raping, sexually assaulting girls

A 25-year-old Wichita man has been ordered to serve four consecutive life sentences plus additional time for raping and otherwise sexually assaulting pre-teen and young teenage girls in 2018 and 2019.

One got pregnant and had her own child following a rape, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s Office said in a news release.

In all, Raymundo Aguilar must serve at least 113 1/2 years — more than a person’s natural life. The punishment includes the back-to-back life sentences, as well as 9 1/2 more years in prison and four years of incarceration in the Sedgwick County Jail. Each of the life sentences carry parole eligibility after 25 years, but because Aguilar was ordered to serve them consecutively, he must be paroled on one before he can start serving the next.

A jury on Feb. 27 found the 25-year-old guilty of three counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, four counts of violating a protective order and possession of marijuana, the DA’s news release said.

The convictions came in four separate criminal cases. Aguilar, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges, represented himself at his trial, the DA’s Office said.

His victims were 12, 13 and 14 years old when they were assaulted.

Sedgwick County District Judge David Kaufman imposed the sentence Friday morning.