Wichita man sentenced for murder during confrontation over unpaid drug debt

A Wichita man has been sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison in three criminal cases, including one where he shot a man to death on Dec. 29, 2020, after a confrontation over a drug debt that was allegedly unpaid.

Michael C. Wilking, 34, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to one count of second-degree murder for gunning down 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece of Wichita in the front yard of 3935 W. Fairhaven after going to Reece’s home with others, sparking violence that also led to the shooting death of Wilking’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt.

An affidavit released by the court says the group went to Reece’s house to teach him a lesson for collecting money from a woman “and for not paying a drug debt” and decided on the way there to rob him “to pay for the disrespect.” Wilking was armed with a shotgun, according to the document.

After breaking in, Wilking demanded to know the whereabouts of drugs and cash and ordered others to search dresser drawers and take methamphetamine and computer equipment, the affidavit says. Reece died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds during an apparent exchange of gunfire with Wilking after Reece escaped to a neighbor’s house for help, the affidavit says.

Wilking’s girlfriend died later at a hospital where he and others left her after fleeing from Reece’s address, court records say.

Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Wilking to nearly 24 years in prison for Reece’s death; more than 8 1/2 years for his role in a June 2020 robbery in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and kidnapping; and 19 months in connection with a September 2018 aggravated assault where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, court records show.

Roush ordered the sentences be served consecutively, or back to back, resulting in the 34-year prison term, a spokeswoman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Kristin Johnson, said by email.

He’ll be subject to three years of post-release supervision after he gets out, Johnson said.