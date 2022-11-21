Wichita man sentenced for murdering a teenage couple

A 24-year-old Wichita man charged with murdering a teenage couple in early 2021 has been sentenced to more than 48 years in prison for the killings plus nearly three additional years for a probation violation, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Dontenize Lamar Kelly was sentenced Friday by District Judge Faith Maughan in the shooting deaths of Michael Beasley, 17, and Kaylah Blackmon, 18, both of Wichita. Beasley was found dead in the grass next to an abandoned church at Ninth and Ash on Feb. 1, 2021. Blackmon’s body was found on Feb. 4, 2021, under clothing and other items in the backseat of her SUV abandoned at Kingston Cove Apartments, in the 500 block of West 27th Street South.

Both had been shot multiple times in the head. “HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel of Blackmon’s SUV, a probable cause affidavit released by the court says.

People who knew Kelly and Beasley told police they were friends but had apparently had a falling out before the couple was killed, the affidavit says.





Kelly pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder on Oct. 7.

In addition to serving the prison term, the judge ordered him to pay $3,795 in restitution, Dillon said.