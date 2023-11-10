Wichita man sentenced to prison for killing Hibachi chef in July

A 38-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison in a stabbing death at a south Wichita apartment in July.

Pedro Juan Hernandez Jr. was sentenced to 107 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the July 8 death of 30-year-old Shawn Gomez of Wichita. After release, he will have to register as a violent offender and have post-release supervision, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in an email on Thursday.

Hernandez Jr. was arrested July 13 and charged July 17 with second-degree intentional murder, the Eagle reported.

Gomez’s family told the Eagle that the two men knew each other but weren’t friends.

Wichita police officers responding to a cutting call in the 2600 block of East Harry on July 8 found Gomez lying on an apartment porch bleeding from a stab wound to the left side of his chest, police previously said.

A neighbor told police that via the monitor of a camera that looks out his front window he saw two men getting into an argument and then into a scuffle, a probable cause affidavit said.

”He saw one of the males punch the other in the left side of the chest,” the affidavit said. “The male who was punched disengaged from the fight and collapsed on his porch.”

Gomez was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the Eagle reported.

Witnesses say Hernandez Jr. got into the passenger seat of a red Chrysler 300 and left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Another person who said they knew both men told police detectives that he saw them on “video talking and shake hands and about three minutes later they started fighting,” court documents said.

The man who was driving the red Chrysler 300 that Hernandez fled in after the stabbing told detectives that Hernandez Jr. told him that the fight “had something to do with someone not having someone’s back at some point,” according to court documents.

Gomez, a father of two, was described by those who knew him as a “family guy” and a “really loving, caring person.”

Family said Gomez had worked as a Hibachi chef for years and started his own business taking orders and cooking out of at-home kitchens. He and his longtime girlfriend planned to open a food truck later this year and a restaurant in the future, the Eagle reported.