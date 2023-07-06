Wichita man sentenced for sexually assaulting women after offering them rides

A Wichita man has been ordered to serve seven years, one month in prison for sexually assaulting two women that he picked up around 11th and Broadway in 2021 and 2022, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Marlon B. Montoya, 41, pleaded guilty on April 6 to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, court records show. Authorities say he offered rides to the victims and assaulted them after they got into his car.

In one instance, a 54-year-old woman told Wichita police she’d been raped in the parking lot of a local elementary school on Dec. 31, 2021, after a man in a car pulled alongside her as she walked in the area of 11th and Broadway and offered to take her to a liquor store, according to an affidavit released by the court.

She told police the man forced her to have sex at knife point for approximately an hour and threatened to stab, strangle and kill her if she didn’t cooperate, the affidavit says.

A few weeks later, on Jan. 22, 2022, a 63-year-old woman sitting on a corner at 11th and Broadway reported being raped in the parking lot of a local community center and park after a man in a car asked her if she needed a ride then solicited her for sex, the affidavit says.

He punched her in the face and “terrified” her with a story about how he’d harmed another woman, according to the affidavit.

Police eventually identified Montoya as the culprit through vehicle registration records and DNA collected from one victim’s sexual assault exam, the affidavit says.

Both women told police they didn’t know Montoya when they got into his car.

Prosecutors originally charged Montoya with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and two counts each of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and battery, court records show. He pleaded guilty to amended charges and had the rest dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle sentenced Montoya on Wednesday.