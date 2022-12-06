Wichita man sentenced in wife’s 2019 crash death at 26th Street North and Market

A 25-year-old Wichita man will spend three years on probation in connection with the deadly crash that killed his wife in 2019.

Victor Manuel Ibarra pleaded guilty in October to an amended count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the Oct. 13, 2019, death of Natalie Ibarra, 21. Wichita police have said the couple was in a Mazda 6 when it left the road, hit a utility pole and overturned on its roof, throwing Natalie from the car.

The crash, which police blamed on speeding and alcohol use, happened at 26th Street North and Market shortly before 4 a.m. after the couple had been at a friend’s house party. Ibarra told authorities he “took his eyes off the road” to grab onto his wife after she tried to get out of the moving car during a discussion that followed an argument, according to an affidavit released by the court.

Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle imposed the sentence, which was recommended in Ibarra’s plea agreement, on Monday, according to court records and Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

In a motion asking for probation, Ibarra’s lawyer said Ibarra is remorseful, accepts responsibility for his wife’s death and has been raising their young children with her parents’ help. The sentence carries an underlying prison term of 41 months, Dillon said — which Ibarra could be ordered to serve if he fails to follow the conditions of his probation.