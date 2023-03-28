Wichita man shot brother during backyard fight over music, friends. He’s headed to prison

A 63-year-old Wichita man charged with trying to kill his younger brother in a backyard shooting at their Oaklawn neighborhood home last year was sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Phoukhong Khamvongsa told law enforcement he shot his then 55-year-old brother on April 25, 2022, “because they were having an argument about Khamvongsa having friends over . . . to play music,” a probable cause affidavit released by a Sedgwick County judge says. The shooting happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 4500 block of south Meadowview, near 47th South and K-15.

After the shooting, Khamvongsa left his brother lying on the ground, threw the .22-caliber revolver behind a television in his bedroom closet and went out the front door with blood on his face and at least one hand. He told deputies who responded to a neighbor’s 911 call that his brother was in the backyard with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and back.

Khamvongsa was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated battery on Jan. 27, court records show. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios imposed the 144-month sentence on March 17.