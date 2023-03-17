Wichita man shot after confronting person going through neighbor’s vehicle, police say

Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita shooting that happened after a neighbor saw a man with a flashlight rummaging through his neighbor’s vehicle.

“The victim confronted the suspect, who then shot the victim,” Wichita Police Department spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of South Ellis, near Mount Vernon and Southeast Boulevard. Police found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then released.

The suspect is believed to have walked southbound in the 1700-1800 blocks of South Greenwood, which is about a half-mile from the shooting, between 11:45 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. — just a few hours before the shooting. Police are asking for anyone in the area to check the surveillance video they have or for anyone with information about the suspect to call police.

“Additionally, the WPD is interested in any video showing individuals walking on foot in the area, checking vehicles for unlocked doors, or tampering with an automobile,” Rebolledo said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Kevin McKenna at KMcKenna@Wichita.gov or 316-268-4658. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.