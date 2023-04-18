Wichita man shot by cops during five-hour standoff pleads guilty to assault, other crimes

A man shot by Wichita police last summer during a five-hour standoff with SWAT officers pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal discharge of a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal threat.

Wichita police have said Travis B. Davis fired “deliberate, intentional shots” at officers and police vehicles from a backyard shed on family-owned property in the 400 block of west 45th Street North, where he had barricaded himself on Aug. 7. The standoff followed two domestic disturbance incidents that morning where Davis reportedly threatened a relative with a gun and used an ax to damage car windows, according to court records and police statements.

Police returned fire, striking Davis once in the torso, after hours of attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender failed while Davis’ behavior became increasingly threatening and erratic.

Police have said Davis was uncooperative, refused to drop his gun and shouted about shooting officers even after authorities tried less-lethal means including a beanbag round and dog to draw him out. Davis was rushed to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries after he was shot and later recovered.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Sept. 11.

In exchange for Davis’ guilty plea Monday, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office dismissed four counts of criminal damage to property, court records show. Prosecutors are expected to seek a prison sentence and wrote in Davis’ plea agreement that they would oppose “any legal alternative disposition” his lawyer might ask for.

Davis had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. His sentencing date wasn’t listed in court records Tuesday afternoon. He remains in the custody of the Sedgwick County Jail.