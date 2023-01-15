Wichita man shot by gas station employee after fight breaks out near downtown, police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting at a gas station near downtown Wichita early Sunday that left a man seriously injured, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. at the JumpStart gas station at the intersection of Broadway and Murdock. Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old Wichita man who has been shot in his upper body, Rebolledo said.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, Rebolledo said.

Investigators learned that the man got into an argument with two JumpStart employees after he was asked to leave the business. The man refused and got into fight with the employees, according to Rebolledo.

One of the employees pulled out a handgun and “fired at the suspect after the suspect began to attack him a second time,” a police news release read.

The 28-year-old man is cooperating with detectives. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.