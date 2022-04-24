Wichita man shot, killed after leaving night club overnight Sunday, police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a Wichita man dead Sunday overnight after he left a night club, according to police spokesman Chad Ditch.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of North Hydraulic. They found Nyron Bowen, 31, of Wichita, who had been shot multiple times, Ditch said.

Bowen was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Bowen was leaving the American Legion night club located at 1335 North Hydraulic, when witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. Bowen was found just south of the night club with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to Ditch.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.