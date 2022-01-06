Wichita man will spend life in prison for sexual assaults against young girl: official

A 40-year-old Wichita man will serve at least 100 years in prison for sex crimes against a young girl, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Jeremiah Orange was sentenced Wednesday to four consecutive life sentences after a jury found him guilty in November on two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The assaults occurred when the girl and her mother were living with Orange, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Court records say the girl was 9 or 10 when the incidents occurred between March and June 2016.

Judge Jeffrey Syrios said the four back-to-back life sentences, which carry parole eligibility after 25 years, represent “separate distinct acts and separate and distinct traumas inflicted on this child while the defendant was in a caretaking role for the child.”

Even in the best scenario, if he had to serve 25 years of each life sentence, he would be in prison until he was 140 years old.