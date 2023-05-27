Wichita man stabs teen and then takes off with children before being arrested: police

A 31-year-old Wichita man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after he stabbed a teenage boy and then kidnapped two children in north Wichita, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said on Saturday.

Elias Abel Lujano and the children were quickly located by police thanks to the help of eyewitnesses, Gupilan said, adding the children were unharmed and were returned to their guardian.

Lujano was arrested on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

Police were called around 6:16 p.m. Thursday to a stabbing in the 2300 block of N. Prince, which is near 21st and Hillside.

“The investigation would reveal that Elias came over to the residence of (a 34-year-old) female victim and entered her home without permission,” Gupilan said in a news release. “A disturbance took place within the house where Elias stabbed a 17-year-old male victim.”

The teen had a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper body.

“Elias then left the house with an 8-year-old female and a 6-year-old male against court orders,” Gupilan said.

They were found shortly after.