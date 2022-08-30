Wichita man turns himself in after fatal shooting at Derby party, police say

A 22-year-old man wanted in a Derby killing has turned himself in, according to Derby police chief Robert Lee.

Demarc Maurice Burgess of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. Lee said Burgess turned himself in Monday night. He had an attorney and police were not able to interview him, Lee said.

Police had been looking for Burgess in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Raul Aguilar of Wichita. Aguilar was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a party in the 1200 block of N. Westview in Derby. Police were called about the shooting around 2:30 a.m. and found Aguilar with a gunshot wound. Aguilar was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lee said about five people were at the home when a fight occurred involving multiple people. Lee said he didn’t know what started the fight. Aguilar was then shot.

Lee would not say if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Neither Aguilar or Burgess lived at the home and there’s no indication they knew each other before the party, Lee said.

In his mugshot, Burgess has bandages on his cheek and neck. Lee said he’s unsure if that happened during the fight.

“We are still in the phase where we are gathering facts on the case” that will then be turned over the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, he said.

Lee commended the public for helping identify a suspect in the shooting. Police shared photos of a suspect in the case and community tips quickly identified Burgess, he said.