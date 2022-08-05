Wichita massage therapist arrested after client reports being sexually assaulted: police

A Wichita massage therapist has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a client, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Friday.

Zachary Sample, 32, of Belle Plaine, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of three counts of sexual battery, Macy said in a news release. The arrest follows a May 23 complaint from a 38-year-old woman who said she was sexually assaulted during her massage at an east Wichita business.

“The suspect was identified as Sample, who was an employee of the business at that time,” Macy said. “Two additional victims — a 29-year-old female and a 26-year-old female — reported being sexually assaulted by Sample during the month of May.”

Macy said an arrest warrant was issued for Sample. He was arrested Thursday night, Macy said.

“The massage establishment where the crimes were alleged to have happened has cooperated with our investigation, and Sample is no longer employed there,” he said.