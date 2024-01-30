Wichita Mayor Lily Wu speaks out following deadly teen shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three teens were shot and killed over the weekend in Wichita.

Fourteen-year-old Emoni Shears and 19-year-old Jhiquez Roberts were both shot and later died at a local hospital Friday night into Saturday morning. A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the case.

The Wichita Police Department says they believe 14-year-old Claude Hodges was shot and killed by his mother Sunday evening. She is in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

City of Wichita Mayor Lily Wu has spoken out following the youth violence.

“Anytime we see youth as either victims or perpetrators of violence, it breaks my heart because I know that this community supports our young people,” said Wu.

She says there are organizations in the community that do preventative work to help address youth crime.

“At USD 259, there’s the future advocate mentors. In the community, there are organizations like the Prime Fit program, also the Heroes Academy … the WPD has a Juvenile Intervention Unit that works closely with these community organizations as well as USD 259 to try to prevent the crime from actually happening,” said Wu.

Wu says people need to realize that they can be part of the solution.

“We need to tap in and see where we can help if it’s being a mentor with one of these organizations or simply taking the time to spend with a young person to show them the right path,” she said.

