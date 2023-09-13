Wichita mom sentenced for endangering toddler son who shot her in foot

A Wichita mom has been ordered to serve one year of probation for endangering her 2-year-old son who accidentally shot her in the foot with her boyfriend’s gun in January.

Kianna Nweji’s probation comes with an underlying prison sentence of 12 months, which she won’t have to serve unless she fails to follow certain rules and other conditions set by the court and her probation officer over the next year. She was sentenced Wednesday, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Wichita police have said Nweji and her boyfriend, Marlon M. Jones Jr., who is her son’s father, were in bed at a home in the 1200 block of North Lorraine around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, when the boy found the gun while playing in their room. Nweji told police she had been on her phone and Jones was asleep at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit released by a Sedgwick County District Court judge.

The gun was apparently under Jones’ pillow when the boy got a hold of it, and it apparently had no safety mechanism to prevent an unintentional discharge, the affidavit says the couple told police.

Jones told police that the boy had previously “picked up the gun” after it had been left “lying around” and that he realized after that that “he needed to put the gun up higher” so his son couldn’t get it, the affidavit says.

Nweji told police her son “hit the trigger and caused it to go off” while he was reaching for the gun, although some of her relatives blamed Jones for the shooting when they spoke with officers, the affidavit says. Prosecutors alleged she endangered the toddler by creating or participating in a reckless situation.

Nweji, 22, pleaded guilty on July 21 to one count of aggravated endangering a child, which is a felony, and to one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession, court records show.

Jones, 26, pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to aggravated child endangerment, cocaine possession and making a false information in two cases, according to court records. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.