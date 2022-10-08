Wichita officer arrested on suspicion of DUI, having a gun while intoxicated: police

A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday morning in Newton.

Louis Hebert, who was off-duty, was booked into Harvey County Jail on suspicion of DUI and possession of a gun while intoxicated, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release. Hebert has been with the department for two years.

He has been put on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation.

Hebert is the third Wichita officer arrested in roughly two weeks.

A Wichita police detective, who has been with the department for 15 years, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sept. 23 after she crashed with a city bus in downtown, police said. And a Wichita police recruit was arrested Sept. 28 on suspicion of criminal threat when police responded to a domestic violence call.