Wichita officer hit responding to 911 call; other driver has minor injuries: official

A 40-year-old Wichita woman had minor injuries after she hit an officer driving with lights and sirens to a 911 call early Saturday morning in west Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. She was listed in stable condition around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 27-year-old Wichita officer, who has been with the department since July 2021, wasn’t injured, a trooper wrote in the crash log.

The wreck was reported at 12:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central and the I-235 North exit ramp.

She was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo north on I-235, exiting the ramp and trying to turn west onto Central when she hit the 2021 Ford Explorer police cruiser in the intersection.

The officer was headed east on Central.

The crash log doesn’t say if the woman had a green light, but drivers are supposed to yield to emergency vehicles when they are responding to calls with lights and sirens on.