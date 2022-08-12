Wichita officer involved in ‘ultimate de-escalator’ text message thread cleared in killing

A Wichita officer involved in a text message scandal won’t be charged in a December 2020 fatal shooting in Riverside, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday.

The man who was killed — Jason Williams, 37 — had shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law before he was shot by a SWAT officer laying prone on the ground about 30 yards away, according to a 22-page report of the incident released by Bennett.

Two months later that officer was involved in a text message thread where four officers, all who served on SWAT, talked casually about shooting and killing people.

During a Wednesday morning in December, Williams shot his way into his mother-in-law’s home in the 900 block of North Faulkner. His estranged wife, their children, ages 5 and 7, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law were inside. The brother-in-law escaped through a window. Williams shot his wife in the shoulder and his mother-in-law multiple times before agreeing to let the children and his wife go, the report says.

The SWAT officer who shot Williams was watching the back sliding glass door. He saw a blood-stained wound on a woman’s right shoulder. The children came out but the woman didn’t, the report says.

“Mr. Williams was not letting her go, and appeared to be moving further back into the home with her,” the report says. The officer said “he could not let that happen.”

The officer saw the blinds move and believed it was his last opportunity to save the woman’s life, the report said. The officer said he believed Williams was “taking (her) back into the interior of the house to kill her” and also feared her mother, Michelle Barr, was bleeding to death inside.

He fired one shot and Williams fell immediately, the report said.

Bennett didn’t know if Williams had a gun in his hands when the officer shot. A handgun was found on the ground next to where he was shot and another was in his holster, Bennett said. The report says the officer’s body camera was obstructed when he laid on the ground.

Story continues

“Whether they saw a gun or not, it’s really immaterial,” Bennett said. “They knew he had one, he had been shooting the whole house up. 36 shell casings in or around the house ... the front door was littered with shots. The brother had gotten out of the house and described having seen his mother been shot and I believe he is also the source of the information about the sister, the wife, being shot, so they knew he was armed, they knew he had shot at least two people. Whether he had a gun in his hand in that very moment or he had set it at his feet as he was letting the kids out, I don’t know, but it would not change my assessment of the volatility of the situation or the officer’s decision.”

Bennett did not name the officer, but his report outlining the shooting included what the officer said in a text message thread that started with a former sheriff’s deputy calling the group the “Ultimate De-Escalators” who “permanently descalated (sic) people who needed permanent deescalation.” The officer who shot Williams loved the comment and replied back: “Good stuff ... Thank you.”

The Eagle had previously reported the names of officers involved in that thread; the only officer who replied “Good stuff ... Thank you” was Jeff Walters.

Other officers sent racist, homophobic and extremist messages. All told, 13 Wichita officers (12 who have been on the SWAT team), three former Sedgwick County deputies and two Wichita firefighters were involved in message threads.

Only one of the Wichita officers, one who called former chief Gordon Ramsay a tool, was suspended. None of the other Wichita officers were suspended until after The Eagle reported the messages and the lack of punishment. They were punished last month.

Last month, interim chief Lemuel Moore announced new punishments for officers involved in the messages. Three officers were given suspensions. Walters and Ben Reid, who was also involved in the “Ultimate De-Escalators” thread, were given a written reprimand and sensitivity training. The third Wichita officer in that thread, Lee Froese, resigned for unrelated reasons during the investigation. The officer who started the thread is a former Sedgwick County deputy.

Walters has been with the department for 20 years, six with the SWAT team and three of those as a sniper. This was the first time he had been involved in a shooting, Bennett’s report indicated.

This story will be updated.