Wichita parolee sentenced for killing man during arranged gun sale in 2020

A Wichita parolee convicted of killing a 42-year-old man who met him on a dirt road to buy guns will spend 21 years, eight months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge David Dahl last month sentenced Christian Lee Wohlford, 24, in the Sept. 22, 2020, shooting of Jeremy W. Hutchens during an arranged gun sale in the 2700 block of West Newell, near Central and Meridian.

Prosecutors initially charged Wohlford with murdering Hutchens during a robbery after Hutchens’ cousin told police that Wohlford pulled a gun and fired at Hutchens as he counted out money to pay for the guns. But Wohlford pleaded no contest on May 4 to amended counts of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter alleging he fired at Hutchens during a “sudden quarrel” when each was armed.

Hutchens had bullet wounds on his forehead and right knee, his autopsy report says. Police found him dead in the front seat of his car.

The cousin also told police she begged Wohlford to spare her life when he turned the gun on her, his arrest affidavit says.

Wohlford previously blamed the shooting on his getaway driver. He was carrying three blood-stained $20 bills when police arrested him during a traffic stop, the affidavit says.

Dahl handed down the sentence on June 30.