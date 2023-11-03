Wichita police accountability board concerned about missing details in case summaries

An officer shoved a man to the ground in Old Town and then arrested him.

The man said he was injured and filed a complaint.

When the police department gave its citizen review board a summary of the incident, it said the officer touched the man on the shoulder, and the man was arrested after refusing to leave.

Board members got the summary just before they watched the body cam footage this summer, and they were confused about why one contradicted the other.

“The video was a baseball game and summary said slam dunk,” board member Kevin Harrison said. “That’s how far off it was.”

In another case this fall a woman who had been accused of making a false report came to speak to the board in a rare appearance by a citizen. She said the false report came hours after she reported her son had been kidnapped by his father, when she was feeling that police weren’t listening to her.

The arresting officer hyperextended her elbow while she was in cuffs, sending her to the hospital after she got out of jail, she said.

“He manhandled me,” said the 5-foot-1 woman. “My arm will never be the same.”

Police investigators determined the officer had not used excessive force.

Board members say the context of the incident is important and they only got that because the woman showed up to explain what happened.

In recent months, the board’s tone has gone from optimistic about its partnership with the police department to pessimistic about the information it receives from the department. Members say they have concerns about both the short summaries that help them decide whether to review cases and also about the additional details they get on cases they review in closed-door sessions.

The board was created six years ago to foster more transparency within the department. It can make recommendations on police policy or write reports if members think a case or discipline was handled incorrectly. It has issued a report just once – after a text message scandal last year – but members have already said they plan to write a report on the woman’s case.

Riccardo Harris chairs the board. When asked if he thinks the police are truthful in the reports, he said: “There is a political answer and then there’s an off-the-record answer.”

Board member Walt Chappell was more blunt about his feelings toward police.

“It’s a coverup,” he said about the two incidents. “It’s coverup for behavior that shouldn’t be allowed.”

Capt. Travis Easter, who became the department’s liaison to the board last year and puts together the summaries, said he has “zero intention of ever misleading them.”

“There’s a balance there where I try to give you and anyone else as much information as I feel I can, because I want to be transparent … I just have to make sure that I’m not putting out anything that is very specific on an employee and their discipline,” he said. “If their perception is that what they’re seeing is misleading, all I can do is try and do a better job of making sure that what I put in there is the best representation I can get.”

Easter also said the relationship is “more contentious than it was prior.” The board has gotten several new members in the last 18 months, including Chappell, the board’s most outspoken critic of the department.

“I want to alleviate that,” Easter said. “I feel like trying to strike a balance is very tough.”

Case summaries getting smaller

Board members have also complained that the case summaries have gotten shorter. Jensen Hughes, a top law enforcement consulting company hired to look at the department’s culture and operations, recommended in March that the police department provide more details on cases.

“When can we expect this more robust narrative on each one of the cases?” board member Twila Puritty asked in July.

Lt. Aaron Moses, who is over the police public information unit, told the board the summaries are “a more robust version” than the ones in the past.

But in recent months, the summaries have often not noted the outcome of the investigation, including whether an officer was suspended or reprimanded. They did in the past, including earlier this year. That information can show if discipline is meted out equitably, which is a concern police officers brought up in a survey released earlier this year.

The brief descriptions of cases have almost always been short but there have been times when the board would get a paragraph or paragraphs instead of the sentence or two they have gotten in recent months.

Jensen Hughes said police should “provide a detailed summary of the origin and nature of the complaint within the monthly spreadsheets of open and concluded complaint investigations or a copy of the completed complaint form precipitating the investigation.”

Easter stopped listing open complaints, saying it was causing confusion and that the board would eventually see those as closed complaints. The board can only review closed complaints.

Board members have complained about the change. Seeing the open cases can allow them to track an incident and see how long it takes to resolve it.

When shown how past summaries were longer and disciplines were included, Easter said:

“What you’re telling me, it makes sense, I will revisit it and see (what I can do). I want a good product to be out there … and I want the board to be successful and do what they feel their function is.”

Police officials have long mentioned that their work with the board is in addition to other duties.

“I think what they always say, and unfortunately I feel like the CRB has been sympathetic to that, is that there is just not the time,” board member Puritty said. “They just say that it takes too much staff time and there is not a position that’s dedicated to it.”

Jensen Hughes also recommended funding at least one city employee to work with the board. It’s unclear whether that will happen, although the chief has the discretion to allocate more of the department’s resources.

Board members say they don’t have enough time to review all the cases they want to — they have a backlog of cases, including one more linked to the text message scandal. They have talked about adding more meetings to clear the backlog.

“The reality of it is, is that the more cases that you choose to review ... Sgt. (Kenneth) Kimble and I are the ones doing everything. I am not going to have more staff, that’s the reality of where we are,” Easter told the board in October. “We’ll do our best to accommodate what you want to try to do ... I don’t know that him and I can prepare multiple meetings or meetings every week.”

Incident in Old Town

The board reviewed the Old Town incident in July and decided to wait to see if police have more information about the case before weighing in on it.

Board member Harrison said he “personally don’t think it exists.” He thinks the board should proceed.

Harrison expressed frustration in a September meeting after the board hadn’t received additional details.

Harrison said the way police handled that situation, which involved a group of Black people, was different than how it would have been handled if they were white.

“I don’t see the same behavior with a large group of white Old Town patrons,” he said. “Tale of two cities different.”

Harrison thinks the board needs subpoena power to be effective. That would allow them to hear both sides, instead of only what police provide.

In the Old Town incident, multiple officers failed to turn on their body camera footage, but none were disciplined. Police are required to turn on their body cameras when interacting with the public.

Chappell said the man was “injured and arrest(ed), for what? He didn’t walk away fast enough.”

“We were told in Jensen Hughes we’re supposed to be able to read the complaint,” Chappell said. “This young man filed a complaint. We at least need to read that, get his side of the story.”

Easter said he didn’t watch the video but wrote the summary based on what was in the report from the professional standards bureau, which is made up of officers who investigate complaints against other officers. He said it includes pages of information and interviews.

“If they don’t like the way that one was written, then I have to take the responsibility and say I’ll try to do a better job of getting them what they need to see. Obviously, I’m not intentionally trying to mislead them when they are going to sit there and look at (the video) after the summary,” he said. “There’s also the interpretation that they have. When we talk about use of force, what I see, how I see something, isn’t what they always see or understand either … they don’t see it the same way, because they don’t have the same experience that I do.”

Woman’s call to police leads to arrest

In the case involving the woman, she and board members said the summary and video did not show the context of what happened.

She told the board some details in August before returning in September to talk to them behind closed doors.

The Eagle is not using the woman’s name to protect the privacy of her child, who is now in the custody of the father.

The incident happened in September 2020. She called police around 11:30 a.m. after her son went missing from a youth football game. A little while later, she got a text from the father saying he took the boy.

She called the father. He told her he was “‘suicidal and I needed my son,”’ she said, adding he then hung up.

“My worst fear kicked in at that point,” she said. “I did not know what he was going to do to my child or himself.”

She went to where the father worked. Police called her and told her to wait until they got there. Police went inside, talked with the father and told her the boy was at his uncle’s home. Police did a welfare check on the boy and reported that he was OK, then tried to leave the case.

But she wouldn’t let them. She told them this was kidnapping and they asked about paperwork showing the custody arrangement. She went home to get the paperwork, but the police and father were gone when she got back, she said.

So she called and waited.

She called again and waited more.

Around 5 p.m. – about 5.5 hours after first calling 911 – she called again.

Dispatch records, provided by the woman, say she reported that a stabbed man was walking down the street. The woman says she doesn’t remember exactly what she said, but thought it was along the lines that if someone was stabbed or bleeding, police would have been there already.

The woman said she tried to tell police about the incident with her son. She said different officers responded than before. They were interested only in who made the false report, she said.

She said officers circled her and, at a sergeant’s nod, an officer kicked her, put her down to the ground and put his knee into her rib cage. She told police she couldn’t breathe, she said, and someone passing by asked the officer to get off of her. This was a few months after police in Minneapolis killed George Floyd by kneeling on him.

Charges against her were dropped, she said.

Board members said they thought the context she provided was important and that police used excessive force instead of trying to de-escalate things.

Easter said he thinks the context would have come out during the executive session, even without the woman being there, but he also said the context didn’t matter.

“All the context that she would have provided didn’t have anything to do with the complaint which is whether or not excessive force was used on an arrest,” he said.

Harris, the board chair, said the summary police provided in that case was misleading. Still, he’s optimistic about the direction the board is headed.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m a half full kinda guy,” he said. “I could assume certain things and there are certain things that will be said and there are certain things that will not be said. But I know this board can be more effective … we need more information.”