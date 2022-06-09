Wichita police arrest one person in death of man found in west-side road last month

A 31-year-old Wichita man was arrested at his home Wednesday in connection to a man’s body being found in the road in west Wichita last month, records show.

Latrell Antoine Thompson was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to stop at an accident that resulted in a death. He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail early Thursday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m. on May 1, police responded to a report of a man down in the street in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, which is about one-fifth of a mile from Thompson’s house. Police found 49-year-old Kurt Krueger unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found,” police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a May 2 news release, which included a photo of a car police suspected to be involved in the incident.

Police did not immediately respond to a question on whether they are looking for anyone else in the case or if Thompson faces additional charges. Police have said Krueger was struck and killed by a car.

