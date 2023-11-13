Wichita police arrest woman in fatal shooting of 74-year-old man at his home

Wichita police are investigating the shooting death of a 74-year-old Wichita man that happened in a southwest Wichita house early Monday morning.

Officers were sent at about 12:42 a.m. to the 3900 block of South Young for a shooting call, which is near MacArthur Road and West Street. They arrived and found Robert Mitchell, who lives at the residence, with a gunshot wound, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Officers performed life-saving measures, but Mitchell died at the scene from his injuries, Gupilan said.

A 67-year-old woman from Wichita, who police say is a suspect, was at the scene of the shooting and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, according to Gupilan.

“The suspect and Robert are known to each other, and this was not a random incident,” Gupilan said. “The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is the 42nd homicide the city has seen this year, according to Eagle records. There were 33 at this time last year.