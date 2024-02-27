Wichita police asking for help in locating critical missing adult

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating a critical missing adult.

Samuel Dorsey (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

According to the WPD, 37-year-old Samuel Dorsey was last seen in the Meridian/Seneca area.

Dorsey is a caucasian man. The WPD says he has a diminished mental capacity.

He was last seen wearing blue satin shorts, a white tank top, black and white socks and no shoes.

He does not have a mustache, as depicted in the image.

If you know Dorsey’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

