Wichita police asking for help in locating critical missing adult
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating a critical missing adult.
According to the WPD, 37-year-old Samuel Dorsey was last seen in the Meridian/Seneca area.
Dorsey is a caucasian man. The WPD says he has a diminished mental capacity.
He was last seen wearing blue satin shorts, a white tank top, black and white socks and no shoes.
He does not have a mustache, as depicted in the image.
If you know Dorsey’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
