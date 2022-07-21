Wichita police chief suspends officers in text scandal; city manager increases punishment

Three Wichita officers have been suspended after the police department reopened a case of racist, homophobic and inappropriate messages sent among a dozen officers, interim police chief Lemuel Moore announced Thursday.

And — immediately after Moore’s announcement — City Manager Robert Layton said he disagreed with some of Moore’s disciplinary decisions. He increased suspensions for three officers from eight days — as was recommended by Moore — to 15 days. They will be on desk duty when they return and will have to undergo psychological examinations before they can return to regular duty.

The officers suspended are a Black police officer who originally sent a racist George Floyd meme during the protests of 2020, a white officer who forwarded the message to SWAT team members and another white officer who expressed an affinity for the anti-government militia group Three Percenters, who were involved in the pro-Trump Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The police department reopened the case after The Eagle detailed some of the messages and the lack of punishment in March.

There were messages joking about shooting people, ones about having stickers aligning with a right-wing militia and a photoshopped image of a naked Black man sitting on the head of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The only officer who was originally suspended was one who called former chief Gordon Ramsay a tool.

Wichita police initially discovered the text messages during a domestic violence investigation into a Sedgwick County deputy. But the Wichita Police Department sat on the messages for nearly a year, until an Eagle reporter began asking Moore about them. An hour after the questions, Moore — who had been interim chief for just over a week following the resignation of Ramsay — turned the messages over to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

An investigation found 13 Wichita police officers, three Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies and two Wichita firefighters had sent and received inappropriate text messages.

No punishment was given deputy chiefs Chester Pinkston and Jose Salcido. A committee report found that the deputy chiefs as well as Ramsay mishandled an internal investigation and resulting discipline of SWAT team members over the messages.

