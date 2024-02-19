Wichita Police Department respond to shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in northeast Wichita Sunday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 6:50 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Ellen St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We don’t believe there’s any danger to the community. We believe that the suspect was possibly known to the victim,” said Sergeant Michael Kepley.

Kepley says officers are processing the scene.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

