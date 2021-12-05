Wichita police had contact with murder suspect Saturday before fatal stabbing

Wichita police say they took 36-year-old parolee Goldy Metcalf to St. Francis hospital on Saturday morning after he attempted to break into a car. They allege Metcalf then left the hospital, stole a car and stabbed a couple, killing a 64-year-old woman and seriously injuring her husband.

A police news release says officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of north Kansas around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Metcalf being held at gunpoint by a person who said he attempted to break into their vehicle.

Metcalf was cooperative with officers, according to the release, and he was cited for misdemeanor tampering with an automobile.

Police then transported Metcalf to the hospital for treatment of a mouth injury. They allege he left St. Francis against medical advice around 8 a.m., stole a blue Ford pick-up in the 600 block of north Waco and then crashed it into a building in the 600 block of south Green. He forced his way into a house, where the stabbings occurred, police said.

Police apprehended Metcalf in the 600 block of south Erie and he was booked into the Sedgwick County jail around 5 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, among other things — roughly 12 hours after police made their first contact with him Saturday.

Kansas prison records show Metcalf was released on parole in July. He was sentenced on six charges between 2001 and 2008: aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, flee and elude and burglary.