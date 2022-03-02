Wichita police hunt for parolee after vehicle with infant inside is stolen, recovered

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with an auto theft case that happened around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Pawnee.

Police allege that Kevin Robertson, 51, of Wichita, was involved in the theft of a woman’s gray Pontiac Grand Prix from a parking lot that had her 11-month-old infant inside, police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

The woman contacted two off-duty officers in the area who began searching for the vehicle. Officers later found the car with the infant unharmed in the 1400 block of South Emporia.

“Investigators later learned of Robertson’s involvement in the theft,” a police news release read.

Robertson is on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections, Davidson said.