Wichita police identify man found dead in west Wichita overnight

Wichita police are investigating after the body of a man was found in west Wichita overnight Sunday, spokesman Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call around 2:10 a.m. in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail. They found Kurt Krueger, 49, of Wichita, unconscious and he was pronounced dead, Ditch says.

Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives about 20 to 30 minutes before he was found, Ditch said.

Police distributed a photo of a car and are seeking information on the driver. Those who were in the neighborhood around this time and who saw or heard anything are encouraged to call detective T.J. Nelson at 316-267-2111 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.