Wichita police identify man killed in Old Town shooting on Sunday; two people arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in the Wichita Old Town area early Sunday, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Christopher Dyas, 21, and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, both of Wichita, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Greenley’s death, according to Ditch.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers working the Old Town area heard gunshots coming from two different areas. The first area was just north of 126 North Mosley followed by shots near 100 North Washington, the news release said.

Officers ran to the area of 100 N. Washington and found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ditch said.

According to police, Dyas and Sweeney were in a black 2008 Ford Edge in the Old Town area and “walked right up to Deandre and shot him several times striking him in the upper body,” Ditch said.

The two fled the scene in the Edge.

Officers were able to get a description of the fleeing vehicle through witnesses and cameras in Old Town. Dyas and Sweeney were taken into custody in different areas of Wichita, Ditch said.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.