Wichita police identify man killed in SWAT standoff; 4 officers placed on leave

Wichita police have identified the man who was killed after a hours-long standoff with the SWAT team Wednesday as Gregorio Merced Banuelos, 39, of Wichita.

Banuelos was pronounced dead at a home in the 500 block of N. Milstead after being shot at by two SWAT officers. Each officer fired a single round, said police Capt. Jason Stephens at a media briefing on Thursday.

Banuelos

The first call of trouble came into 911 hours before the shooting, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after Banuelos and a woman who police think was his girlfriend went to the house. Banuelos, who had been drinking, got into an argument with a woman relative at the house after she asked the other woman to leave, police said.

After that woman left, Banuelos pulled out a handgun and shot at the relative, Stephens said. He missed.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out to wait for police. Arriving officers noticed Banuelos, who was also outside, holding a handgun. Banuelos made some comments and went inside the home. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were requested at around 2:05 a.m., Stephens says.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to get Banuelos out of the home, the SWAT team entered the house around 10:30 a.m. and were able to determine that he was in the basement armed with a handgun.

Officers made contact with Banuelos. He “pointed that gun at the officers, and they responded in self-defense by firing multiple shots with both a firearm and a less than lethal device,” Stephens said.

Banuelos was not hit by a bullet at that time; it is unclear if he was hit by any less-lethal rounds, police spokesman Chad Ditch said.

SWAT officers went back up the stairs. Banuelos was “angry and shouting and fired several shots from the basement,” Stephens said. Body cam footage from an officer halfway up the stairs showed that one of the bullets Banuelos fired went through the drywall.

Officers returned fire. It is unclear if they shot at him or through the wall they think Banuelos was behind.

Story continues

SWAT officers left the home through the garage and took cover behind two armored vehicles. Banuelos entered the garage through the home and “aggressively” began to walk toward the officers, Stephens said.

“Two officers positioned outside saw this, believe that he was moving toward those officers armed with a gun and fired in defense of those officers,” Stephens said during the briefing.

Stephens and Ditch said they did not know if Banuelos pointed a gun at the officers; Ditch said it wasn’t clear from the body cam footage.

The fatal shooting happened sometime between 12:45 and 1 p.m., Ditch said.

EMS and fire fighters rendered aid to Banuelos, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens said.

Four SWAT officers, two from Wichita police and two from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, have been placed on paid administrative leave, Stephens said.

Wichita police and the sheriff’s office are leading the investigation, with the Kansas Bureau of investigation assisting.

Banuelos had two felony warrants through Sedgwick County and one misdemeanor traffic warrant. Banuelos was also prohibited from owning a gun due to a felony drug conviction, according to Stephens.