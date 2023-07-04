Wichita police identify teenager who died after shooting on Monday in south Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager Monday night in south Wichita.

The teen was identified as 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan of Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in news release.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m, when officers responded to a shots fired call at Mount Vernon and Ellis, near Southeast Boulevard. Officers learned that a witness heard several gunshots before he noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowing rolling westbound on Mount Vernon, hitting the curb and stopping on the sidewalk, the release said.

Officers found Nolan in the driver seat of the Taurus unconscious and not breathing with gunshot wound in his upper body. He was the only occupant in the car, Rebolledo told The Eagle in an email.

Police performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Nolan died at the scene, Rebolledo said.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the shooting. At this time police do not have anyone in custody, Rebolledo added.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This brings the city’s homicide count to 19 so far this year, according to records kept based on homicides reported by Wichita police. There were 24 at this time last year.