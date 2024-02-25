Wichita police identify the two people who were shot and killed at an east-side motel

Police identified the man and woman who died after a shooting that occurred at an east Wichita motel on Saturday.

Police responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to a shooting call at the Blue Way Inn & Suites right off Kellogg. They found Christopher Harrell and Natisha Phillips, both 35 years old and from Wichita, with gunshot wounds, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Phillips died at the motel. Harrell was taken to a local hospital by Sedgwick County EMS where he died from his injuries. A “young child” was found unharmed at the scene of the shooting, Gupilan added.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of capital murder, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the news release.

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship among all those involved is unknown. Police were not immediately available for more information.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit and anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is the city’s 12th homicide so far this year, according to reports from police. There were seven at this time last year.