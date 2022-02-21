Wichita police identify two people killed in early Monday crash

A crash near Lincoln and Grove left two men dead and one woman injured early Monday morning, according to Wichita police.

Amill Williams, 21, and Alonzo Montgomery, 20, both of Wichita, were found dead inside a vehicle in the 800 block of South Grove. A 22-year-old woman was thrown out of the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a release.

The woman is expected to recover, Macy added.

Officers responded to several “check shot calls” in the area between “Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Boulevard” at around 1:30 a.m., Macy said.

When officers arrived, they found a tan Ford Fusion wrecked near Lincoln and where George Washington Boulevard becomes Grove.

Investigators later located “evidence of a shooting in the area.” Police said an unknown vehicle was following the Fusion when occupants of the unknown vehicle started shooting at the Fusion. No one in the Fusion appeared to have been hit, Macy said.

Police think drugs were involved, Macy said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime stoppers at 316-267-2111.