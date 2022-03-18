Wichita police investigate shooting at Towne East Square

Wichita’s largest shopping center, Towne East Square, was closed and evacuated Friday evening after a shooting that apparently involved multiple victims.

According to witnesses and police scanner traffic, at least two people were shot from the upper deck at the mall near a Foot Locker store.

Police took a male, believed to be a teenager, into custody following the shooting. He was armed with a black handgun.

The shooting appeared to have started with an argument among several young people.

As of 6:40 p.m., the number of victims had not been released by police, but scanner traffic indicated first responders had attempted resuscitation on at least one victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.