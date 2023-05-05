Wichita police investigating crash that killed 69-year-old moped rider

Wichita police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 69-year-old man who was riding a moped Thursday near West High School.

Police say the man was ejected from his moped after colliding with a Subaru Forester that was being driven by a 72-year-old man who was not injured in the crash. Neither man has been identified by law enforcement.

Police responded to the incident at McLean and West Walker Street just after 6 p.m. Investigators learned the victim was driving east on Walker when he collided with the SUV, which was driving south on McLean.

Emergency personnel attempted to render aid and transported the victim to a local hospital with critical injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said neither speed nor impairment are thought to be contributing factors to the accident. This is Wichita’s seventh fatality collision of the year.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is being asked to contact detectives at 316-350-3687.