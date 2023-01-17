Wichita police investigating after finding man dead in north Wichita park

Wichita police are investigating after the body of a man in his 20s was found Monday morning in a north Wichita park.

Police responded to a submersion call around 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Glen Dey Park in the area of Hillside and 28th Street North. Officers found the man unconscious in a creek, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.