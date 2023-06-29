Wichita police investigating after man fatally shot by friend, official says

A 34-year-old Wichita man was fatally shot by a friend during a fight early Thursday morning at a home in the 200 block of South Minnesota, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

Nicholas Hardcastle was unresponsive when he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting was reported at roughly 1 a.m. in the 200 block of South Minnesota. Gupilan said police are still trying to determine if Hardcastle was armed and if the shooting was in self defense.

Only one shot was fired, he said.

In a news release, Gupilan said “there was a verbal argument, which led to a physical altercation. During that altercation, Hardcastle was shot.”

Police know who shot Hardcastle, he said. Police are investigating the case and will present the findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if charges should be brought.

Another fatal shooting happened overnight as well. The two deaths bring the city’s homicide count to 16 so far this year, according to records kept based on homicides reported by Wichita police. There were 23 at this time last year.