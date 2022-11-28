Wichita police investigating after man, woman found dead Sunday morning

Wichita police are investigating after two people were found dead Sunday morning, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Ditch said over the phone that police think it might have been a case of fentanyl poisoning.

Officers responded to an overdose call around in 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Washington. Officers arrived to an “unhoused encampment” and found a man and woman dead at the scene. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Stevie Metts of Wichita. The 35-year-old man was not identified, according to Ditch.

A 25-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were found unresponsive and unconscious nearby. They were taken to a nearby hospital in “grave condition,” Ditch said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407 and Crime Stoppers at 316-519-2822.

“The Wichita Police Department wants to continue reminding the community to only take prescription pills given to you by a doctor,” the release read.