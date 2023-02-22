Wichita police are investigating a shooting at Motel 6 that left man in his 50s dead

Wichita police are investigating a shooting at a west Wichita motel that left a man in his 50s dead on Tuesday evening, said Wichita Police Department Lt. Jason Waite at the scene of the incident.

The shooting was reported around 5:06 p.m. at the Motel 6 in the 5700 block of west Kellogg. Officers arrived and found the man in the parking lot of the motel. He had been shot in his upper body, Waite said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, Waite added.

Investigators learned the man in his 50s and another man were in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. Police are looking for the other man involved in the shooting, according to Waite.

It is unknown why the two men were in the parking lot, but Waite said the two men may have known each other. Police detectives were on the scene interviewing witness to learn what led up to the shooting.