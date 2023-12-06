Wichita police look for suspect after man is shot at west Kellogg motel

A Wichita man in his 20s was taken to a hospital after being shot at a west Wichita motel Tuesday evening.

The man had non-life threatening injuries,Wichita Police Department Capt. Ronald Hunt said at the scene.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a shooting call at the Western Holiday Motel in the 8900 block of West Kellogg. They found a man who had a gunshot wound to his right leg, Hunt said.

Police have identified and are looking for a suspect involved in the shooting. The victim and the suspect know each other and police have encountered both men in the past, Hunt said.

Neither person was staying at the motel, Hunt said. The cause of the shooting is being investigated.

“We have two people in custody that were not specifically involved in the shooting incident,” Hunt said. “That’s about the extent of what I’ll say in regards to that.”