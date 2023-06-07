Wichita police looking for tips about death of woman found injured and unconscious

Police are asking for tips from anyone who saw “anything suspicious or is aware of a vehicle with damage” related to the death of a 68-year-old Wichita woman found unconscious with critical injuries by officers patrolling in east Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

Lori Lyman was found around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday by officers driving in the 1000 block of North Webb, which is between 13th Street North and Central. She was unresponsive and had “critical injuries to her head and legs,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

Lyman, who police said was homeless, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who recently spoke with Lyman, anyone who was in the area where she was found between 2-2:20 a.m. and saw anything suspicious or anyone who knows of a vehicle damaged from the incident. Anyone with information about the case can call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.