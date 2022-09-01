Wichita police looking for woman, 39, after car found abandoned at rest stop along I-135

Wichita police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

The department tweeted a picture of 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on Aug. 24, the department said.

Police think she was spotted that day at the I-135 rest stop near McPherson, where her black Hyundai Sonata was found abandoned with her personal belongings inside.

“A female, believed to be Amanda, was seen at the rest area with her cat. She may have dyed her hair blue. She is described as 5’4” tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes,” said a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but found nothing.

Police say she may be in danger, but could not say more about why over the phone. It is unknown if she is traveling with anyone else.