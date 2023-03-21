Wichita police officer arrested in connection with sexual abuse of a child in Oklahoma

A Wichita police officer has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The officer, Brock England, was off duty when he was arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the county jail on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and lewd molestation stemming from an investigation in Garfield County, Oklahoma, Rebolledo said Monday.

England will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations, the release said.

He has been with the department seven years and was assigned to the field services division, the release said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case.