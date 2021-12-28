Wichita police officers wounded in Christmas morning shooting released from hospital

Two Wichita police officers shot by a parolee early on Christmas morning during a domestic violence investigation are out of the hospital and recovering at home, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

One of the officers was released from the hospital on Sunday. The other went home Tuesday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson said both are “in stable condition,” but declined to provide further information about their welfare or grant requests for personal interviews. Over the weekend, police said the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The officers were shot around 1 a.m. on Saturday as they forced open a bathroom door at 24-year-old Malik Rogers apartment, in the 2600 block of South Emporia. Police have said Rogers retreated to the bathroom after a struggle ensued when the officers tried to arrest him. The officers used a Taser on Rogers but did not discharge their duty firearms.

Rogers, who police say had prior convictions for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, fired multiple rounds, hitting one officer in an arm and the other in a leg, police have said.

A special weapons and tactical team that entered the apartment found Rogers dead from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.